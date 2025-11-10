Lead with Legacy: ISB’s PGP MFAB Empowers Next-Gen Family Business Leaders

Navigate complexity, preserve heritage, and scale with clarity in today’s evolving business world

Family businesses in India have played a pivotal role in driving the country's economic growth. Today, these enterprises stand at a critical crossroads. While they continue to contribute significantly to the nation’s GDP and generate employment across sectors, their continued success increasingly depends on the next generation. In a rapidly evolving business landscape, today’s leaders must skilfully balance time-honoured traditions with modern practices, navigate succession transitions, and innovate — all while preserving the legacy and values that define their enterprise.

The Indian School of Business’ (ISB) Post Graduate Programme in Management for Family Business (PGP MFAB) is designed to empower the next generation of family business leaders with the strategic thinking, practical tools, and visionary leadership needed to shape the future — without losing sight of their core values.

Advertisement

As Professor Sougata Ray, Executive Director of the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise, ISB explains, “Family businesses in India face unique challenges that require tailored, research-backed solutions. MFAB students are a key group we prepare to become successful entrepreneurs, effective leaders, and catalysts for growth in their family businesses.”

A Curriculum Grounded in Context

Unlike conventional business programmes, the PGP MFAB curriculum is built specifically for family enterprises. It maximises cross-functional learnings and addresses succession, intergenerational transition, governance, financial planning, strategic growth, and innovation through real-world frameworks and India-centric case studies.

Advertisement

For Divya Gupta, Director at Jumbo King and part of the MFAB Class of 2025, this focus was transformative. “PGP MFAB gave me the confidence to back my decisions with conviction,” she shares. “Every concept—whether in branding or operations—was taught through practical examples. I could see how to apply them directly to my business.”

The learning journey spans strategic thinking, operational decision-making, and personal leadership, shaping participants into capable custodians of their family legacies.

Advertisement

Learn more about ISB’s PGP MFAB programme: Watch overview

Learning While Leading

Delivered over 15 months through a modular format, PGP MFAB allows participants to remain actively involved in their business, while pursuing rigorous academic learning. Each module is designed for real-time application—participants attend one intensive week of classes every four to six weeks and apply their learnings directly to business challenges in the interim.

Advertisement

The programme also includes an international immersion module, offering insights into global family business practices, emerging market trends and strategic leadership frameworks. The international immersion provides a global perspective, bridging family business leadership practices across borders.

A Classroom That Mirrors the Real World

PGP MFAB’s learning model is immersive and hands-on. Participants learn through live case discussions, business simulations, and collaborative problem-solving. They are encouraged to challenge assumptions, test new strategies, and explore solutions in a safe yet dynamic environment. The emphasis is on clarity, communication, and conviction - developing leaders who can guide not only their organisations but also the people and legacies they represent.

Advertisement

Experiential Learning That Translates into Impact

PGP MFAB integrates action-based learning that connects strategy to outcomes and insight to execution. The Managing Growth Practicum is a signature component that enables participants to undertake a deep diagnostic of their enterprise. With guidance from ISB faculty, they analyse business performance across strategic, operational, financial, and marketing dimensions, and implement focused interventions designed to unlock growth. The journey culminates in a final presentation that brings key family stakeholders into alignment around a shared vision.

Complementing this is Action Week, an intense, problem-solving sprint where participants collaborate to solve real business challenges sourced from within the cohort. This experience strengthens strategic thinking and leadership under pressure, while exposing participants to business realities across different industries and revenue bands.

Siddhartha Churiwal, Director at Churiwal Technopack Pvt. Ltd. and part of the Class of 2014, credits this format with expanding his understanding. “PGP MFAB connected me with participants from businesses ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹1,000 crore in revenue,” he shares. “The issues I faced in my jute manufacturing business had already been solved by larger enterprises in my cohort. I learned how FMCG dealer networks function, how the iron and steel industries operate, and saw real business challenges being addressed through exchange across industries and scales.”

An Alumni Network That Moves with You

The peer ecosystem at PGP MFAB is one of its greatest assets. Participants join a vibrant, multi-industry cohort representing diverse sectors – ranging from infrastructure and manufacturing to healthcare, FMCG, and real estate. These relationships often evolve into long-term business collaborations, advisory support, or even friendships grounded in shared vision.

Graduates become part of ISB’s powerful alumni network of over 20,000 professionals, including more than 1,000 family business leaders. It’s a network that grows with you, offering perspective, opportunity, and collective experience.

Through real-world learning, global exposure, and hands-on experience, students gain strategic insights, deepen their leadership capabilities, and create lasting impact within their family enterprise.

Applications for the Class of 2026-27 are now open. Whether you’re preparing to take on more responsibility, introducing systems and governance, or scaling your family business into new markets, PGP MFAB offers a strategic foundation to help you lead with intention and impact.

Discover more about the PGP MFAB programme here .

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments