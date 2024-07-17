Large PE firms in fray to bet on Kerala IT services firm QBurst
  Large PE firms in fray to bet on Kerala IT services firm QBurst

Large PE firms in fray to bet on Kerala IT services firm QBurst

By Debjyoti Roy

  17 Jul 2024
Premium
Large PE firms in fray to bet on Kerala IT services firm QBurst

A number of bulge-bracket private equity firms are in the fray to invest in Kerala-based software services provider QBurst Technologies Pvt Ltd, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.    QBurst, a product development and consulting company that offers cognitive solutions and custom software development services, intends to raise as ......

