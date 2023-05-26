Landmark Group founder Micky Jagtiani dies

Prominent Dubai-based businessman Micky Jagtiani, who founded retail giant Landmark Group, has died, multiple local media outlets reported on Friday.

Jagtiani, originally from India, started the business in 1973 with one store in Bahrain and grew the conglomerate across the Middle East, Africa and India.

"Today Dubai lost a man who was a key player in the retail and real estate industry. Micky Jagtiani the founder of land mark group have passed away," tweeted Emirati businessman Majid Saif Al Ghurair.

