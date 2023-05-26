facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Landmark Group founder Micky Jagtiani dies

By Reuters

  • 26 May 2023
Landmark Group founder Micky Jagtiani dies
Micky Jagtiani | Credit: LinkedIn

Prominent Dubai-based businessman Micky Jagtiani, who founded retail giant Landmark Group, has died, multiple local media outlets reported on Friday.

Jagtiani, originally from India, started the business in 1973 with one store in Bahrain and grew the conglomerate across the Middle East, Africa and India.

The Dubai-headquartered group operates brands Babyshop, Centrepoint, Home Centre, Lifestyle, Splash, Shoemart and Emax.

Advertisement

"Today Dubai lost a man who was a key player in the retail and real estate industry. Micky Jagtiani the founder of land mark group have passed away," tweeted Emirati businessman Majid Saif Al Ghurair.

Micky JagtianiLandmark GroupBabyshopCentrepointHome CentreLifestyleSplashShoemart

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Gulf Digest: ZainTech buys cloud firm Adfolks; Baytonia, Lifemost, Clara get funding

TMT

Gulf Digest: ZainTech buys cloud firm Adfolks; Baytonia, Lifemost, Clara get funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Transaction value edges up as PhonePe, Chalo score big cheques

TMT

Deals Digest: Transaction value edges up as PhonePe, Chalo score big cheques

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end at highest in five months, led by IT stocks and Reliance

Residential property sales in Q1CY23 come in at over decade-high

Infrastructure

Residential property sales in Q1CY23 come in at over decade-high

Sequoia-backed MedGenome snaps up diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Sequoia-backed MedGenome snaps up diagnostics firm

Premium
How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

How GIP expanded and then shrank its India infrastructure portfolio

Advertisement