Kube, IAN and other angels back early-stage startups Soptle, Bonatra, Edmingle

Soptle, a technology platform for manufacturers, has raised $300,000 in an angel round led by global early-stage venture firm Kube VC and Soonicorn LLP.

The round saw participation from Vaishnav Shetty (Executive Director of All-Cargo Group), Pirojshaw Sarkari (CEO of Gati Ltd), Ankur Agarwal (Co-founder of Dunzo), Saurabh Aggarwal (Co-founder of Fitso), Himanshu Periwal (Co-founder of Unlu), and others also participated in the round.

In August, the startup raised an undisclosed amount in an angel round led by Soonicorn LLP and a clutch of leaders from the logistics sector.

Founded by 19-year-old high school graduate Pravas Chandragiri, Soptle operates as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to democratise how manufacturers, distributors, and retailers continue their business.

The fresh funds will be used towards investment in growth over the next two years, expanding the team and enhancing product and tech.

Bonatra

Bonatra, a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) start-up for men’s health issues, has raised 5.5 crores in a pre-seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund

The funds will be used to expand technology and product offerings, build the team, and grow the customer base.

Founded in March 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh (CEO), Manjari Chandra (CMO), Ramanpreet Singh (COO) and Amit Acharya (CTO), Bonatra is a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) unified health stack solution to treat, manage, and reverse chronic diseases in men.

The current funding round also saw participation from angel investors like Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck, Satish Shetty and Anuj Bishnoi, Founders, Morningcart (Big Basket Daily), Ankit Maheshwari, CFO India, Cars24, Divyanshu Anand, VP, Cars24, Ankit Agarwal, VP, Global Business, OYO, Shakeeb Anwar, Head, Virtusa, UK, Sarath Ruthvic, VP, Brookfield, and others.

The company claims to serve over 1000 patrons working with over 400 doctors across India. Over the next six months, Bonatra plans to partner with 2000 doctors to help patrons recover from various conditions like diabetes, thyroid, BP, sexual health issues, fatty liver, and weight issues, among others.

Edmingle

Edmingle, a SaaS platform for small and medium-sized training and coaching businesses, has raised $1 million in its Pre-Series A Round led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN).

The round saw participation from Keiretsu Forum who also joined the Pre-Series A round, along with previous investors, SucSEED Indovation Fund and Mumbai Angels Network.

With this investment, Edmingle said it will expand globally, scale its marketing and sales channels, as well as automate its product.

Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Doshi, Prashant Agarwal and Harshit Sharaff, the platform enables training businesses to create their online courses and services, automate their enrolment process and payment collection, deliver their courses in an engaging self-paced or live mode, manage learner communications and provides analytical reporting for business owners and creators to get insights into the performance of their online academy.

“Given the highly personalized nature of professional and vocational training categories, we strongly believe that a huge number of independent organizations and individual experts have the opportunity to create a profitable and niche market for themselves. While these organizations and creators are masters of their content, the biggest barrier to their growth is a scalable and easily maintainable technology platform, and that’s exactly what Edmingle solves for them,” said Doshi, Founder and CEO, Edmingle.

