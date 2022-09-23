Kotak Group makes key leadership changes

Credit: 123RF.com

The Kotak Group on Friday announced key changes at its asset management and investment advisory businesses to aid future growth plans.

Asset management veteran Lakshmi Iyer will take charge as chief executive officer of investment advisory business at Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL). At Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd (KMAMC), Deepak Agarwal will lead the fixed income investment team as chief investment officer, while Abhishek Bisen has been elevated to head, fixed income.

These changes are effective 1 November 2022.

Advertisement

In a statement Kotak group said that Lakshmi’s new role as the CEO, investment advisory business is a testimony to her two-decade journey at Kotak Group. As CIO, fixed income and head, products, she has contributed immensely to the growth and business journey of KMAMC.

Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Investment Advisors said, “Our investment advisory customers will significantly benefit from Lakshmi’s depth and width of knowledge. Her customer connect and market connect will give an impetus to the growth and direction of our investment advisory business".

Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd., said, “The recent changes at KMAMC are in line with our philosophy of growing leadership within the organisation and being future-ready. I congratulate all the new role-bearers and wish them the very best in leading the Kotak brand in the years to come".

Advertisement

Agarwal is a veteran in fixed income fund management with more than two decades of experience. In his new role, Agarwal will be responsible for fund performance strategy and research. In addition, he will also lead regulatory, investor, distributor and media engagements for the debt vertical.

Bisen’s new role will include market management, strategy execution and product positioning across all the fixed-income and debt side of hybrid funds. Bisen, a veteran with 21 years in the fixed income fund management space will also lead the engagement efforts for key stakeholders, including regulators, investors, distributors and media, among others.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments