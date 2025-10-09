Kotak Alts-backed Matrix Pharma buys bulk-drugs maker
Kotak Alts-backed Matrix Pharma buys bulk-drugs maker

By Roshan Abraham

  • 09 Oct 2025
Kotak Alts-backed Matrix Pharma buys bulk-drugs maker
Credit: Pexels

Bulk-drugs maker Matrix Pharmacorp Pvt Ltd has struck a deal to take control of an Indian company, two years after a group firm bought US-based Viatris Inc’s active pharmaceutical ingredients business in India, VCCircle has gathered. Matrix Pharmacorp Pvt Ltd, the bulk-drugs maker that acquired American company Viatris Inc’s active pharmaceutical ......

