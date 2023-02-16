Kotak Alternate Assets ropes in Brookfield exec for realty fund

Credit: 123RF.com

Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), has appointed Vithal Suryavanshi as an executive director of its realty fund.

In his new role, Suryavanshi would be joining the investment team of Kotak realty fund and handling its commercial real estate vertical.

“Vithal has played a pivotal role in leading and managing the leasing portfolio as well as has helped architectural and project teams in designing and creating projects,” said Srini Sriniwasan, managing director, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

Advertisement

With over three decades of experience, Suryavanshi was earlier associated with Brookfield Properties, wherein he last served as the senior vice president and the regional head for western India.

The announcement comes days after Kotak Alternate Assets had marked the first close of its Kotak Data Centre Fund at $590 million, raising about 74% of the targeted corpus of $800 million.

KIAL, a part of the Kotak Mahindra Group, focuses on the alternate assets business. It was set up in 2005 and has since then raised/managed/advised in aggregate $7.5 billion across different asset classes including real estate, private equity, infrastructure, special situations fund, and investment advisory amongst others.

Advertisement

In December 2022, KIAL also marked the final close of its Kotak Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIF), a category-II alternate investment fund (AIF) with a corpus of Rs 6,000 crore. It had received commitments of Rs 5,328 crore from anchor investors including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the fund.

In June 2022, VCCircle reported on its upcoming investment plans of expanding into venture capital, venture debt and buyouts space.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments