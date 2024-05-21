KonProz, 8chili raise early-stage funding; Venture Catalysts bets on healthtech platform

Shiladitya Dash, co-founder, KonProz

Generative artificial intelligence startup KonProz, healthtech startup Humors Tech and deeptech startup 8chili secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Generative AI startup KonProz has raised $700,000 (Rs 5.8 crore) in a funding round from RDB Group, Ruchi Parekh and other undisclosed angel investors.

Advertisement

The investment will primarily be used for building its Generative AI intellectual property for the legal domain, team expansion and improving KonProz's platform capabilities.

Founded by Shiladitya Dash and Piyush Chopra, KonProz is a New Delhi-based startup whose flagship product, KonProz GPT, is a GenAI tool trained specifically on India's tax, legal and regulatory laws.

Since the release of its phase 1 product in November 2023, the startup claims to have garnered 2,000 active users.

Advertisement

Healthtech startup Humors Tech has raised $240,088 (Rs 2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round Venture Catalysts.

The funding will be used to accelerate the startup’s flagship product Respyr's commercial launch. It will also be used for clinical validation studies and Humors Tech’s expansion into global markets.

Advertisement

Founded by Ankur Jaiswal and Suchita Kanaldekar, Humors Tech is a healthtech startup whose flagship product Respyr is a breath-based health screening device, capable of early detection and routine monitoring of disorders like diabetes, hypertension, heart, liver, kidney and respiratory issues. The non-invasive solution uses advanced AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and patented biomarker analysis to deliver timely health insights.

The startup’s business model caters to corporates, insurers, government hospitals, remote healthcare facilities and individual consumers as well.

Advertisement

California and Bengaluru-based 8chili has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round from angel investor Karna D Shinde.

Founded by Aravind Upadhyaya, 8chili is a deeptech startup that enables workforce training through immersive technology. 8chili has developed a virtual reality platform (VR) platform, HintVR, to deliver immersive training for various disciplines.

The platform is an end-to-end enterprise platform, enabling organizations to create 3D training simulations 80% faster than traditional methods. The startup has partnered with customers in the healthcare and life science industry, like Strides Pharma and Apollo Hospitals.

Advertisement

"The funding will enable us to accelerate our research and development efforts, expand our market reach and undertake partnerships within the healthcare industry," said Upadhyaya, founder and chief executive officer, 8chili.

Share article on Leave Your Comments