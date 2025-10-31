Kolkata-based Keventer scoops up ice-cream brand to enter southern markets

Premium
Keventer Ventures Ltd, the restaurant business arm of the Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods conglomerate Keventer Group, is looking to expand its operations in the southern region actively and has recently made an acquisition towards meeting this objective, VCCircle has learned. Keventer Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of the food processing firm ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.