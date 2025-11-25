KKR tops up bet on Lighthouse Learning; PSP Investments joins as new investor

Preschool and K-12 education chain Lighthouse Learning Group has raised fresh capital from existing backer KKR and new investor PSP Investments to support the next phase of its expansion.

KKR will remain the majority shareholder and has infused additional capital through its Asian Fund IV and other managed pools.

VCCircle had exclusively reported last week that Lighthouse Learning was set to raise fresh capital from PSP Investments, while US-headquartered KKR, one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms, was buying the stake held by Lighthouse co-founder Prajodh Rajan.

Lighthouse Learning operates one of India’s largest private education networks across preschools and K-12 institutions. Its portfolio includes EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point Group of Schools, and the Heritage schools network. The company serves more than 190,000 students daily through over 1,850 preschools and 60 schools.

KKR first backed the company in 2019.

Since then, Lighthouse Learning has expanded its footprint across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR through a mix of acquisitions and new school openings. The company has benefited from steady household spending on organized early childhood and school education in large urban centres.

The latest round of investment will support the opening of additional K-12 schools and preschools in key cities. Lighthouse Learning plans to further strengthen its technology systems, teacher training processes, and platform operations as part of its next stage of growth.

According to the company, its scale across multiple cities gives it room to deepen its presence in markets where branded school chains continue to capture a rising share of enrolments.

Lighthouse Learning, formerly EuroKids International, has grown over 15 years through a franchise-led preschool model and a portfolio of directly managed K-12 schools. The company aims to add capacity in established metro markets where demand for high-quality private schooling remains high.

