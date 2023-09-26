facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

By Reuters

  • 26 Sep 2023
KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board
Credit: Reuters

KKR & Co on Monday added former finance chief of office-sharing startup WeWork, Kimberly Ross, to the company's board.

The private equity firm said Ross's appointment as the independent director was effective Sept. 20.

Ross, who also served as the chief financial officer at oilfield technology company Baker Hughes, sits on the boards of Northrop Grumman and Cigna.

Advertisement

KKR has been looking to bounce back from the stormy market environment that squeezed several asset managers last year. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company reported a milder-than-expected drop in profit.

Kimberly RossKKR &amp; CoWework

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Zerodha's FY23 profit growth slows; brokerage bullish on F&O vertical

Finance

Zerodha's FY23 profit growth slows; brokerage bullish on F&O vertical

Flipkart backs four early-stage startups via $100 mn fund

TMT

Flipkart backs four early-stage startups via $100 mn fund

Apax Partners amasses $750 mn for first generation of credit funds

Finance

Apax Partners amasses $750 mn for first generation of credit funds

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

People

KKR ropes in former WeWork CFO to board

BII looking to invest $1 bn in Indian renewables space

Infrastructure

BII looking to invest $1 bn in Indian renewables space

Centre notifies final rules on angel tax for foreign investments in private companies

General

Centre notifies final rules on angel tax for foreign investments in private companies

Advertisement