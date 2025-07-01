KKR-controlled Healthcare Global faces probe over ethical-breach allegations

Premium
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, the oncology chain that private equity firm KKR acquired from CVC Capital earlier this year, is under scrutiny with Karnataka's health ministry seeking a probe into allegations related to conduct of clinical trials. In a letter to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), who heads the Central Drugs ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.