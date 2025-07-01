KKR-controlled Healthcare Global faces probe over ethical-breach allegations
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • KKR-controlled Healthcare Global faces probe over ethical-breach allegations

KKR-controlled Healthcare Global faces probe over ethical-breach allegations

By Asha Menon

  • 01 Jul 2025
Premium
KKR-controlled Healthcare Global faces probe over ethical-breach allegations
Credit: 123RF.com

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, the oncology chain that private equity firm KKR acquired from CVC Capital earlier this year, is under scrutiny with Karnataka's health ministry seeking a probe into allegations related to conduct of clinical trials. In a letter to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), who heads the Central Drugs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health and pharmacy unit in 18-21 months

Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health and pharmacy unit in 18-21 months

Pro
Is KKR beating the benchmark in $1.4-bn exit from JB Chemicals?

Healthcare

Is KKR beating the benchmark in $1.4-bn exit from JB Chemicals?

Premium
IVF chain Prasanth Fertility appoints banker to kick-off maiden fundraise

Healthcare

IVF chain Prasanth Fertility appoints banker to kick-off maiden fundraise

Premium
Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus's revenue, margins

Healthcare

Bottomline: Global expansion boosts PE-backed Nephroplus's revenue, margins

Rahul Agarwal to lead Quadria Capital's India-focused healthcare VC platform

Healthcare

Rahul Agarwal to lead Quadria Capital's India-focused healthcare VC platform

Bain Capital-backed Emcure takes full control of Zuventus Healthcare

Healthcare

Bain Capital-backed Emcure takes full control of Zuventus Healthcare

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW