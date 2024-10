KKR-backed Serentica Renewables raising fresh equity funding

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Serentica Renewables India Pvt Ltd, a decarbonisation platform that has so far raised $650 million from US-based private equity firm KKR, is set to secure fresh equity capital from an Indian mining company. Serentica, set up by mining tycoon and Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal, will get a Rs 327 crore ......