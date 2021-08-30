Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
KKR offloads additional shares in CCD
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity giant KKR & Co sold a tranche of its shares in Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Monday, continuing with its exit...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...