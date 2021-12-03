Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
KKR explores options for its Indian realty credit platform
Photo Credit: Reuters

KKR is exploring strategic options, including bringing in a new investor or a group of investors, in its Indian real estate lending...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT