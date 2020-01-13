VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
KKR-controlled Avendus to mobilise second credit fund
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Avendus Finance Pvt. Ltd, the non-bank lending arm of investment banking firm Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd, is preparing to launch...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS