Kiran Mazumdar Shaw leads funding round for Gytree

Women-focused healthtech startup Gytree has raised an undisclosed amount in a fresh fundraising round, led by Biocon chairman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

The round also saw participation from a clutch of investors including Rainmatter, former Aditya Birla Capital chief executive Ajay Srinivasan and US-based Millie Clinic’s Anubhuti Sharma, among others.

“The capital will be deployed towards scaling the product, growing core business offerings and expanding the team,” the company told VCCircle, adding that it is already generating revenue.

Founded by business journalist Shaili Chopra, Gytree provides women with better health outcomes by working with experts and using technology to provide personalized journeys.

The platform offers a patient-centric approach to women’s health problems across all life stages from menstruation to menopause.

“We need to build female-first products in health, which have been ignored in India for a while now,” said Shaw.

“Gytree fills the gap in using technology to solve personalized health needs of women. I look forward to lending support to Shaili and her team on this purposeful journey."

Chopra previously launched entrepreneur Anand Mahindra-backed platform for women SheThePeople, now a community of millions.

The demand for women’s health solutions and Gytree emerged from within that community, the company said.

“What Indian women need is a 360-degree approach to care, due to inter-related symptoms and outcomes. India’s current health systems do not provide that,” said Chopra, who leads the team.

Swarnima Bhattacharya, who previously worked on women’s health and gender-based policy, will be the chief product officer, while Sudeshna Ray, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, will be the medical director.

The virtual platform also gives its consumers services including mental health support, nutrition counselling, and regular digital health checks through its web-app.

