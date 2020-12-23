Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. People
People
By
Sudipta Bhattacharjee and Akshay Malhotra
Sudipta Bhattacharjee and Akshay Malhotra

Corporate law firm Khaitan & Co has appointed two new partners to boost its strength and presence in Delhi, it said on Wednesday. Akshay...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS