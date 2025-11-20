Keppel’s Asia credit fund with India mandate gets fresh LP commitment
Keppel’s Asia credit fund with India mandate gets fresh LP commitment

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 20 Nov 2025
A Keppel building in Singapore | Credit: Keppel

Singapore-listed Keppel, an asset manager and operator specialising in areas such as renewable energy, decarbonisation, sustainable urban renewal and digital connectivity via private funds and publicly listed real estate and business trusts, has roped in a Limited Partner (LP) for its latest Asia-focused credit fund that has a target corpus ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

