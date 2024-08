Kedaara, Partners Group sign off with over $1 bn from India club deal

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which raised a record sum for its fourth India-focused fund, and its Swiss co-investor Partners Group have inked a deal to sign off from an eight-year-old bet with robust returns. The two PE firms, which have jointly done at least two control deals in India, have signed ......