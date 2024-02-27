Kedaara Capital set for final close of India’s largest private equity fund

Premium (L-R): Manish Kejriwal and Rishiraj Kajanchi, Kedaara Capital

Kedaara Capital, which counts value retail chain Vishal Mega Mart, eyewear unicorn Lenskart, SaaS firm Perfios and Aavas Financiers among its portfolio companies, is set to mark the final close of its fourth fund by May, in what would be single-largest sector-agnostic private equity vehicle raised for India investments, multiple ......