Kedaara Capital takes a write-off on its $100 mn plus bet

Pro (From left) Kedaara founders Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which has set an enviable record with a long streak of profitable exits that enabled it to raise the largest India-focused PE fund to date with a committed corpus of $1.74 billion, has inked its second forgettable exit this year and the first where it ......