Kedaara Capital ropes in former Wipro CEO to strengthen tech portfolio
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Kedaara Capital ropes in former Wipro CEO to strengthen tech portfolio

Kedaara Capital ropes in former Wipro CEO to strengthen tech portfolio

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 08 Oct 2024
Premium
Kedaara Capital ropes in former Wipro CEO to strengthen tech portfolio
Abidali Neemuchwala

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital has appointed former Wipro chief executive Abidali Neemuchwala as an independent operating advisor to advise it on its existing as well as new investments in technology services businesses.  Neemuchwala will work closely with Kedaara’s technology services team in this role, the PE firm said in a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Jupiter may pick stake in SBM Bank; BluSmart in talks for funding

Consumer

Grapevine: Jupiter may pick stake in SBM Bank; BluSmart in talks for funding

Premium
Kedaara Capital ropes in former Wipro CEO to strengthen tech portfolio

Finance

Kedaara Capital ropes in former Wipro CEO to strengthen tech portfolio

ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

Finance

ADIA starts operations in India's GIFT City finance hub

Premium
PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Finance

PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Premium
LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Finance

LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Pro
Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Finance

Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW