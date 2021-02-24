Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Kedaara-backed Parksons Packaging dials global strategics, funds for control deal
Photo Credit: Pexels

Folding cartons maker Parksons Packaging Ltd is in discussions with global financial and strategic suitors for a control deal...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS