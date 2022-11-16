Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state

Karnataka will see six new high-tech cities and a new startup park near Bengaluru airport, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in an address at the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The new high-tech cities - to be built in​ Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysuru, Mangaluru, central Karnataka and near Bengaluru in six months - would be promoting science, technology and innovative ideas for the growth of Karnataka, Bommai further said in his address.

"The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realizing the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru."

He urged experts and entrepreneurs to bring out innovative ideas to address problems of urban high-tech cities and increase the ease of living in such cities.

Speaking about the startup park, Bommai said, "the multi-modal park will be a knowledge hub allowing entrepreneurs to reflect and develop startup ideas for the overall development of the state and nation".

“The natural resources around us are dwindling at an alarming rate every year. The development comes at the cost of nature and natural resources. Hence, I urge the scientific and technological community to come up with eco-friendly innovations, ideas and tech, so that we can preserve our resources for the future,” said Bommai.

Interestingly, Bommai stressed on the need to introduce eco-friendly innovations to ensure sustainable growth while noting that eco-friendly innovation even in the field of biotechnology is important to increase the longevity of human species.

The summit will witness at least 9 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and the launch of over 20 products, marking the silver jubilee of the Tech Summit in Bengaluru.

