Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state

Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 16 Nov 2022
Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state
Credit: VCCircle

Karnataka will see six new high-tech cities and a new startup park near Bengaluru airport, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said in an address at the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The new high-tech cities - to be built in​ Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysuru, Mangaluru, central Karnataka and near Bengaluru in six months - would be promoting science, technology and innovative ideas for the growth of Karnataka, Bommai further said in his address.

"The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realizing the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru."

Advertisement

He urged experts and entrepreneurs to bring out innovative ideas to address problems of urban high-tech cities and increase the ease of living in such cities.

Speaking about the startup park, Bommai said, "the multi-modal park will be a knowledge hub allowing entrepreneurs to reflect and develop startup ideas for the overall development of the state and nation".

“The natural resources around us are dwindling at an alarming rate every year. The development comes at the cost of nature and natural resources. Hence, I urge the scientific and technological community to come up with eco-friendly innovations, ideas and tech, so that we can preserve our resources for the future,” said Bommai.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Bommai stressed on the need to introduce eco-friendly innovations to ensure sustainable growth while noting that eco-friendly innovation even in the field of biotechnology is important to increase the longevity of human species.

The summit will witness at least 9 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and the launch of over 20 products, marking the silver jubilee of the Tech Summit in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Jatin Paranjape's journey from cricket to scaling a sports startup

TMT

Jatin Paranjape's journey from cricket to scaling a sports startup

Aye Finance snags Rs 87 cr in debt funding

Finance

Aye Finance snags Rs 87 cr in debt funding

Premium
Softbank to offload nearly one-third stake in Paytm via block deal

Finance

Softbank to offload nearly one-third stake in Paytm via block deal

Ashneer Grover takes a dig at WhatsApp after key execs resign

TMT

Ashneer Grover takes a dig at WhatsApp after key execs resign

South Korean KB Investment invests in Elev8 Venture

TMT

South Korean KB Investment invests in Elev8 Venture

Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state

Infrastructure

Karnataka CM Bommai announces six high-tech cities, startup park in state

Advertisement