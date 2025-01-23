Kalaari Capital-backed SaaS firm Mozark raising Series B round

Premium
Deeptech startup Mozark, which is backed by early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital and alternative credit platform BlackSoil, has hit the road to raise its Series B funding round, VCCircle has learned. The Singapore-based startup, which also has an operational headquarters in India as well as subsidiaries in the Philippines, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.