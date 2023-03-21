facebook-page-view
JPMorgan enters partnership with Campbell Lutyens for broader access

By Reuters

  • 21 Mar 2023
Credit: 123RF.com

JPMorgan will team up with London-based private equity advisory firm Campbell Lutyens, both companies said on Tuesday, in a move to give its clients access to transactions involving the continuation funds of private equity firms.

The partnership will broaden access to the fast-growing market, allowing JPMorgan clients to access Campbell’s investor network and expertise focused on fund structuring and capital raising from secondaries and institutional investors.

Investors are putting more capital into so-called continuation funds, which allow their private equity owners to buy more time and money to manage assets they backed through older funds.

"The secondaries market is a fast growing and important market for our private equity and infrastructure clients globally." said Anu Aiyengar, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at JPMorgan.

Campbell Lutyens has advised on more than $125 billion of secondary transaction volume, completing more than290 successful secondary portfolio sales and advisory mandates.

JPMorgan enters partnership with Campbell Lutyens for broader access

