JPMorgan, Avendus Capital top M&A financial advisers in APAC for Jan-Mar quarter: Report

JPMorgan and Avendus Capital have topped the list of financial advisers for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Asia-Pacific region for the Jan-Mar quarter, in terms of value and volume respectively, a report by data analytics and consulting company GlobalData showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to GlobalData’s report titled ‘Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2022,’ JPMorgan advised on four deals worth $9.3 billion, the highest among all the advisers, while Avendus Capital led in volume terms having advised on 12 deals worth $1.2 billion, according to the report.

Notably, JPMorgan, albeit the leader on the list in terms of value, saw a decline of 36.1% in deal value compared to $14.5 billion (over 9 deals), in Q1 2021. On the other hand, Avendus Capital saw a 9.1% rise in its deal value compared to $1.07 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to GlobalData’s report, Goldman Sachs was second in terms of value with seven deals worth $8.8 billion followed by Credit Suisse with four deals worth $7 billion, UBS with eight deals worth $4.8 billion and Morgan Stanley with eight deals worth $3.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Ernst & Young followed Avendus Capital in terms of volume, with nine deals worth $2.5 billion further followed by UBS, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, the report showed.

“Avendus Capital was the only firm that managed to advise on double-digit deal volume during Q1 2022. However, it lagged behind in terms of value and did not feature in the top 10 list by this metric due to involvement in relatively low-value transactions,” said Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData.

“Similarly, despite leading by value JPMorgan did not feature among the top 10 advisers by volume. However, the company managed to top by value due to its involvement in high-value transactions. While the average size of deals advised by JPMorgan stood at $2.3 billion, it stood at $102 million for Avendus Capital,” Bose added.

Further, an analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals database showed that 1,904 M&A deals were announced in the Asia-Pacific region during the first quarter of 2022. The report also showed that the deal value for APAC jumped 38% to $175 billion in Q1 2022 from $126.8 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.