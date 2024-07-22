Jordan's ISSF raises LP-style bet on early-stage VC fund
By Dilasha Seth

  • 22 Jul 2024
Jordan’s Innovative Startups and Small and Medium Enterprises Fund (ISSF) made a limited partner-style follow-on investment in an existing portfolio fund that backs early-stage tech startups in the region.    ISSF, a $98 million fund, whose portfolio includes vehicles by Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Arzan Venture Capital, Access Bridge Ventures, Global Ventures, ......

