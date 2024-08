JM Financial PE spices up portfolio with bet on Zoff Foods

Premium Credit: Pixabay

JM Financial Private Equity, which has earlier invested in the likes of Spandana Sphoorty, LIC Housing, and South Indian Bank, has now bet on Zoff Foods, an online platform that sells spices and dry fruits. With the $4.7 million (Rs 40 crore) funding, Zoff has become the first e-commerce brand ......