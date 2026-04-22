Rysen School, Spill Games, CureMeAbroad, Chupps Footwear snag funding

(From left) Rysen co-founders Kapil jain, OP Godara, Kapil Arya and Pritesh Meena

Edtech startup AITS, gaming firm Spill Games, healthtech platform CureMeAbroad, and direct-to-consumer brand Chupps Footwear have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Wednesday.

AITS

AITS, the parent company of the Rysen School network, has raised $4 million (Rs 37.5 crore) in a pre-Series A round led by Big Capital and Singapore-based Redbrook Fund, with participation from the founders of Udaan, Livspace, and Unacademy.

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The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand the Rysen School network into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, invest in technology-led learning infrastructure such as smart classrooms and coding labs, and strengthen faculty development and academic outcomes.

The company, which operates 15 K–12 campuses across Rajasthan, has enrolled over 10,000 students since its launch in 2024 and follows an asset-light expansion model.

AITS aims to scale to 100 new campuses and reach 1 lakh students over the next three years as it looks to deepen its presence in India’s school education segment.

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Bengaluru-based mobile gaming startup Spill Games has raised $3.1 million in a seed funding round led by Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its portfolio, strengthen its technology stack, and scale its team.

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Spill Games was founded in 2024 by Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan, and Harsh Garg. The company operates five live titles and claims that three titles have achieved positive unit economics.

The startup aims to test over 20 new prototypes in the next 18 months to create a diversified portfolio of titles as it looks to tap into the global mobile gaming market.

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Pune-based AI-powered medical tourism platform CureMeAbroad has raised $600,000 in a pre-seed funding round backed by angel investors including Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini and former Cars24 India CEO Himanshu Ratnoo.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen its technology stack, expand its team, and grow in key international markets such as the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UK, and Africa. The company is also preparing for a larger seed round as it looks to scale its operations in a global medical tourism market projected to reach $174 billion by 2035.

Founded in June 2025 by Aditya Oza and Mikhail Bohra, the company aims to address trust gaps in cross-border healthcare, where millions of patients research treatment abroad but far fewer complete the journey due to opaque pricing and unreliable intermediaries.

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The platform uses AI to match patients with hospitals, doctors, and destinations, supported by a network of over 380 partner hospitals and a directory of more than 6,000 hospitals across 47 countries. It said that it achieved an annual run rate of $3.5 million within its first two quarters of operations, signaling early traction in a fragmented global market.

Chupps Footwear

D2C open footwear brand Chupps Footwear has brought in cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as an equity investor and strategic advisor as part of its pre-Series B round. The investment amount remains undisclosed, though existing investors have also participated.

Founded in 2020, the company has been scaling its presence in India’s comfort footwear segment. It maintains an omnichannel distribution across its website, marketplaces, and offline retail.

The company plans to use this phase of funding to deepen product innovation, expand offline presence, and strengthen brand positioning.

Chupps already has associations with IPL teams such as Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians and is looking to build further traction both in India and international markets like the UAE as it scales.

Grest

Gurugram-based premium refurbished electronics platform Grest has secured an undisclosed amount in investment from Japan-based venture capital firm ICMG as part of its ongoing pre-Series A round.

Founded in 2018 by Shrey Sardana and Nitin Goyal, the company operates in the refurbished electronics segment, which the firm said is driven by affordability and sustainability but challenged by issues around standardisation and consumer trust.

Grest plans to use the capital scale its omnichannel presence and strengthen its positioning in the premium refurbished category, as demand rises for high-value devices like smartphones and laptops.

Alaya By Stage3

Gurugram-based modern Indian wear brand Alaya By Stage3 has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding led by LC Nueva AIF, with participation from a Delhi-based wealthy individual.

The fresh capital will be used to expand operational capacity, strengthen supply chain infrastructure, and scale inventory as the brand looks to meet rising demand, particularly during festive seasons.

A portion of the funding will also be deployed toward integrating AI across key business functions, including demand forecasting, marketing, and customer experience, to improve efficiency and enable faster scaling.

Alaya sells through its own platform and marketplaces like Nykaa Fashion and Amazon, and has expanded into five international markets. The company is also broadening its portfolio with new categories such as kidswear as it looks to build a larger lifestyle brand in India’s growing ethnic wear segment.

The company, operated by Cosmo Brands Pvt Ltd, claimed that it is currently at around Rs 20 crore in annual recurring revenue and is targeting Rs 50 crore ARR over the next two years.

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