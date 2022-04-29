Sonia Dasgupta to head investment banking of JM Financial

Financial services group JM Financial Ltd, on Friday said it has elevated Sonia Dasgupta as the chief executive officer (CEO) of investment banking.

In the new role, Dasgupta will lead the strategic initiatives and drive growth for the business.

Prior to this role, she was the managing director and head of the financial institution's group (FIG) at investment bank and head of group borrowings at JM Financial for 12 years.

Dasgupta comes with over 25 years of experience in the investment banking space. She has been associated with the group since 1995 in different capacities.

“I am excited to take on the new role and responsibilities. Over the years, JM Financial has built a strong leadership position in the investment banking space across verticals. With our strong team, we'll take the investment banking business to a higher growth trajectory," said Dasgupta.

Dasgupta holds a BA degree in Economics from St. Xavier's College and a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

She succeeds Adi Patel and Atul Mehra who have been co-head of the investment banking business, the statement said.

“Sonia is a seasoned investment banking professional with a remarkable track record. She brings the required leadership skills, industry knowledge and business insights to lead our business into the next phase of growth," said Vishal Kampani, Non-Executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial Limited.

JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. Their primary businesses include investment bank, mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit, asset management, wealth management, and securities.

Recently, VCCircle reported that JM Financial Ltd's alternate investment arm JM Financial Private Equity (PE) was set to mark the first close of its third fund targeting a corpus of Rs 1,500 crore (around $200 million).

Earlier this month, JM Financial Ltd appointed former UBS banker Anuj Kapoor as its managing director and CEO of the private wealth and venture capital funds platform.