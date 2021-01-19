JLL ropes in former Deutsche Bank exec as new India chief

Radha Dhir, a former senior executive at Deutsche Bank and Yes Bank, has been appointed as the India chief executive officer of real estate services provider JLL, the company said in a statement.

Dhir will succeed Ramesh Nair who is leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities after two decades with JLL, the statement said.

Nair, who joined JLL as an analyst in 1999, became chief operating officer in 2013 and CEO of the India business in 2017, the firm said.

His successor Dhir was previously group president at Yes Bank, where she was head of multinational corporate banking. Prior to that, she was managing director, head of global subsidiary coverage group, Deutsche Bank India, and a member of the Deutsche Bank India executive committee.

“I am confident that by bringing in a leader from outside of real estate, whose skills and expertise complement those of our existing management team, we will be able to take the business to the next level,” Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia-Pacific, said.

As CEO, Dhir will set the overall strategic direction of JLL India and report to Asia-Pacific CEO Anthony Couse.

“I am honoured to be joining JLL at this critical time in India’s growth and development as we look towards a post-Covid future,” Dhir said.

While working for Deutsche Bank India, she led a relationship management team serving both multinationals and India-based corporates. After starting as a graduate trainee in 1995, she was named the first woman and youngest managing director at Deutsche Bank India in 2008.

Dhir, who joins the firm on January 25, 2021, will be a member of the Asia-Pacific executive board, and will chair the India leadership council.

JLL has presence across 10 major cities in India and in over 130 Tier-II and Tier-III markets with a workforce of close to 12,000 professionals.

It specialises in real estate and offers services across asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centres and education, the company said.