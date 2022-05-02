Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
JITO eyes up to 70 bets in next two years with Rs 150 cr to invest
Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Vice Chairman and Pooja Mehta, CIO, JITO angel network

Community-based JITO Angel Network is looking to deploy over Rs 150 crore across 50-70 startups in the next two years, a senior...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP Swipe to close