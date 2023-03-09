Jewellery firm Giva pulls in $4.9 mn as venture debt

Indiejewel Fashions Pvt Ltd, which operates consumer silver-jewellery focused startup Giva, on Thursday said it has secured funding of Rs 40 crore (around $4.9 million) from venture debt fund Alteria Capital.

Bengaluru-based Giva offers minimalist and contemporary silver-jewellery products including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings, crafted from high-quality sterling silver. It currently has more than 50 offline touchpoints and aims to cross 200 by the end of this year. The company was founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal, Nikita Prasad and Sachin Shetty.

The firm, which also counts A91, Aditya Birla Ventures, Anicut and India Quotient as its investors, has so far raised $17.5 million till date. The latest round comes about a year after Giva raised an undisclosed amount in a Series B round of funding.

In January 2022, it secured $10 million as a part of its Series A funding led by direct-to-consumer (D2C) focused venture capital funds Sixth Sense Ventures and A91 Partners.

“(Alteria’s) strong understanding of the new age consumer brands makes them a natural partner in our journey,” said Agarwal.

“We plan to deploy the raised capital in driving channel expansion and further expanding our range of exquisitely crafted jewellery products,” he added.

The brand competes with Carat Lane, Bluestone, Melorra and Kushal’s, among others.

“We believe Giva is well poised to play a pivotal role in bringing fine jewellery to the masses in India and has been able to make great inroads in both offline and online channels across the country,” said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital.

In October last year, Alteria Capital had announced the first close of its Rs 1000 crore-third fund. It manages nearly Rs 3,800 crore ($475 million) across its venture debt funds.

