Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Jaypee Infratech’s Yamuna Expressway draws investor interest
A deserted view of Yamuna Expressway during a lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A marquee infrastructure investment firm has approached the lenders of debt-laden township developer Jaypee Infratech Ltd to acquire...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS