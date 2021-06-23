Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Jaypee Infratech’s lenders choose Suraksha over NBCC as winning bidder
Photo Credit: Reuters

Real estate major Suraksha Group has defeated state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd by a narrow margin in the vote held by lenders of bankrupt...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...