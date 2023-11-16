Japan’s Gojo sets up Unleash Capital to make early-stage bets in India

Premium Unleash Capital co-founder and managing partner Natsuki Sugai (left) with co-founder and investment partner Sohil Shah

Gojo & Company Inc., a Japanese holding company which has backed several Indian financial services firms, has floated a venture capital firm to make early-stage investments in the South Asian nation. Gojo co-founded Unleash Capital Partners along with Natsuki Sugai, a founding-stage member of Gojo and managing partner at Unleash. Sohil ......