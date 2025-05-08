Janus Henderson targets private equity in MENA post credit fund rollout
Janus Henderson targets private equity in MENA post credit fund rollout

By Dilasha Seth

  • 08 May 2025
Erdem Kilic, principal at Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments

Janus Henderson, a global asset management firm that expanded its presence in the Middle East last year through the acquisition of NBK Capital Partners, is aiming to raise close to half-a-billion dollars for its MENA-focused private credit fund. The firm is also evaluating a potential private equity strategy post 2026, ......

