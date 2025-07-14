Jane Street deposits $567 mn to comply with SEBI order, seeks lifting of trading curbs
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Jane Street deposits $567 mn to comply with SEBI order, seeks lifting of trading curbs

Jane Street deposits $567 mn to comply with SEBI order, seeks lifting of trading curbs

By TEAM VCC

  • 14 Jul 2025
Jane Street deposits $567 mn to comply with SEBI order, seeks lifting of trading curbs
The logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

Global proprietary trading firm Jane Street has deposited over Rs 4,843 crore (around $567 million) in an escrow account, in compliance with the Indian capital market regulator's July 3 interim order.

The trading giant has also asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to lift the conditional restrictions imposed under the order, the regulator said in a statement.

According to a Reuters report, the conditions include allowing the resumption of trading in the Indian markets.

Advertisement

The regulator said that the request is under examination.

Jane Street has deposited the amount, with a lien marked to SEBI as is required by law, "without prejudice to their rights and remedies which remain available to them in law and equity".

Through the July 3 order, SEBI had banned four entities of the Jane Street group including two foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) Jane Street Singapore Pte Ltd and Jane Street Asia Trading Ltd, and two India-registered entities JSI Investment Private Ltd and JSI2 Investment Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

The market regulator alleged that Jane Street took large positions in the index options market and then moved the index through the cash and futures segments, to make large profits from from the options. To do this, Jane Street allegedly worked around the FPI regulations and even defied regulatory warnings.

Following the order, in an emailed statement to Reuters, Jane Street said that it remains committed to complying with all applicable regulations in every region they operate. 

Advertisement
Jane StreetSEBI

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sensex, Nifty log losses for second week in a row as IT stocks drag

Markets

Sensex, Nifty log losses for second week in a row as IT stocks drag

PE-backed Veeda, True North-backed Seedworks receive SEBI nod for IPOs

Markets

PE-backed Veeda, True North-backed Seedworks receive SEBI nod for IPOs

Are SEBI curbs on derivatives trading to deter retail investors making any difference?

Markets

Are SEBI curbs on derivatives trading to deter retail investors making any difference?

Jane Street to challenge SEBI ban, says it engaged in basic arbitrage

Markets

Jane Street to challenge SEBI ban, says it engaged in basic arbitrage

Retail investors' losses on F&O trades widened 41% in 2024-25: SEBI

Markets

Retail investors' losses on F&O trades widened 41% in 2024-25: SEBI

How Jane Street worked around India's FPI rules to make $4.3 bn in profits

Markets

How Jane Street worked around India's FPI rules to make $4.3 bn in profits

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW