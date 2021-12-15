JAM Fund, TA Venture, others back creator monetisation startup TagMango

TagMango Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based creator monetisation startup, has raised an undisclosed sum in a pre-Series A funding round from JAM Fund (founder of Tinder, Justin Mateen), Ankur Nagpal (founder of Teachable), Soma Capital, TA Ventures and Belief Partners, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding round also witnessed the participation of Varun Duggirala, Evan Luthra, Prakhar Gupta and MSB Vision. TagMango’s former investor Pioneer Fund also participated in the funding round, it added in the statement.

The startup plans to utilise the funds for product development, creator acquisition, community building and team expansion.

Founded in 2019 by Mohammad Hasan and Divyanshu Damani, the startup was part of Y Combinator’s 2020 cohort. It provides opportunities to creators, irrespective of their scale (nano to macro) to monetise all their direct-to-consumer interactions by selling live workshops and cohort-based courses. Currently, it is planning on building an online store where creators can sell non-fungible tokens, and build paid communities.

According to the statement, the platform is currently focusing on sectors such as finance, education and food. The platform claims that chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Yashraj Mukhate, Kunal Kamra, director Anand Gandhi, stock traders Sagar Sakhare, Kumar Jay and Nishaan Singh, have joined TagMango.

The homegrown creator monetisation startup has a 30 member team and is targeting a revenue of over $10 million (around Rs 76 crore) in creator earnings for the next year.

Last year, TagMango raised Rs 5.5 crore in a seed funding round.