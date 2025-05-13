ITC-backed Mother Sparsh wipes off losses as FY25 revenue jumps
ITC-backed Mother Sparsh wipes off losses as FY25 revenue jumps

By Prithvi Durai

  • 13 May 2025
Himanshu Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, Mother Sparsh

Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) premium baby care products maker, recorded a sharp jump in revenue in 2024-25 and turned operationally profitable during the financial year, a top executive told VCCircle.  Mother Sparsh, which is being fully acquired by consumer goods-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd, likely posted a ......

