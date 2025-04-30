I Squared-backed Hexa acquires Fortum's India renewables arm; to invest $500 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • I Squared-backed Hexa acquires Fortum's India renewables arm; to invest $500 mn

I Squared-backed Hexa acquires Fortum's India renewables arm; to invest $500 mn

By Reuters

  • 30 Apr 2025
I Squared-backed Hexa acquires Fortum's India renewables arm; to invest $500 mn
Fortum's logo at its headquarters in Espoo, Finland | Credit: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/via Reuters

India's Hexa Climate Solutions, backed by private equity firm I Squared Capital, has acquired Finland-based Fortum's domestic renewables portfolio and plans to invest $500 million to expand its clean energy platforms in the country and other emerging markets.

The deal includes a 100% stake in Fortum's India unit, a 206 MW commercial and industrial renewables portfolio, a 600 MW pipeline of ready-to-build projects, and Fortum's 40-member team in India, Hexa said on Tuesday.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

Advertisement

The deal comes amid India's push to boost its non-fossil power capacity to at least 500 GW by 2030, up from 165 GW currently.

Hexa also said it plans to invest about $500 million to scale up its renewable energy, water, and carbon platforms.

The sale marks Fortum's exit from India. It sold 185 MW of solar assets in 2024 as part of a broader strategic shift to focus on its domestic market.

Advertisement
I Squared CapitalHexa Climate SolutionsFortum

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

UAE climate fund Altérra backs Brookfield's Evren in first direct India deal

Infrastructure

UAE climate fund Altérra backs Brookfield's Evren in first direct India deal

Pro
AT Capital-controlled Juniper Green set to see top-deck shuffle, may push back IPO

Infrastructure

AT Capital-controlled Juniper Green set to see top-deck shuffle, may push back IPO

Premium
Macquarie's Blueleaf Energy plans $3 bn investment to expand India portfolio

Infrastructure

Macquarie's Blueleaf Energy plans $3 bn investment to expand India portfolio

Sri Lanka to begin talks with India, UAE for new energy hub

Infrastructure

Sri Lanka to begin talks with India, UAE for new energy hub

Max Estates takes over Delhi One project in Noida

Infrastructure

Max Estates takes over Delhi One project in Noida

Gulf Capital exits Kuiper Group in $9.25-mn deal with Asian Energy Services

Infrastructure

Gulf Capital exits Kuiper Group in $9.25-mn deal with Asian Energy Services

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW