Iron Pillar gets offshore LP on board for new venture capital fund

Premium (From left): Iron Pillar partner Mohanjit Jolly, managing partner Anand Prasanna and partner Ashok Ananthakrishnan | Credit: Iron Pillar

Mid-stage venture capital firm Iron Pillar, an investor in startups such as Uniphore, CureFoods, and FreshtoHome, is bringing on board an offshore limited partner for its new India investment vehicle. The VC firm, which started in 2016 and has typically invested in companies building from India for the world, has secured an ......