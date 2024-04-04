Iron Pillar gets offshore LP on board for new venture capital fund

Premium
Mid-stage venture capital firm Iron Pillar, an investor in startups such as Uniphore, CureFoods, and FreshtoHome, is bringing on board an offshore limited partner for its new India investment vehicle. The VC firm, which started in 2016 and has typically invested in companies building from India for the world, has secured an ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.