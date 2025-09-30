IPO-bound EV startup Simple Energy plans aggressive expansion by 2029
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • IPO-bound EV startup Simple Energy plans aggressive expansion by 2029

IPO-bound EV startup Simple Energy plans aggressive expansion by 2029

By Reuters

  • 30 Sep 2025
  • Listen to Story
IPO-bound EV startup Simple Energy plans aggressive expansion by 2029
A Simple EV bike showroom in Bengaluru | Credit: Reuters/Meenakshi Maidas

Simple Energy, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer that plans to go public next year, is aiming for a 19-fold jump in retail presence by 2029 as it accelerates expansion in northern India to compete with industry giants, a top executive said.

Bengaluru-headquartered Simple Energy, founded in 2019, opened its first showroom last year and now operates 53 outlets across the country.

In the next three to four years, Simple will be in a hyper-growth phase, essentially to break into the top three, Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar told Reuters.

Advertisement

The company currently holds about a 5% share of India's EV two-wheeler market, competing with established players such as TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, and Ather Energy.

Scooters make up roughly one-third of India's two-wheeler market and dominate the EV segment, accounting for the majority of the sales.

Simple Energy said in mid-September that it has developed an in-house motor free of heavy rare-earth elements, a move aimed at insulating itself from supply chain disruptions following China's export curbs, which rattled the global auto industry and left manufacturers scrambling for alternative technologies.

Advertisement

Local peer Ola also ramped up its programme to make their own rare-earths-free motors in April in response to global supply constraints, and plans to roll them out in the December quarter.

Simple Energy will keep the motor tech exclusive for now, but may open it to other players within a year if supply chain pressures persist, Rajkumar said.

The company plans to launch an IPO in the second or third quarter of fiscal 2027, aiming to raise $350 million, largely through a fresh issue. The proceeds will be earmarked for retail expansion, research and development, and marketing.

Advertisement

A small portion of the IPO will be an offer for sale, although specific details remain undisclosed. So far, the company has raised $51 million from marquee investors to fuel its growth.

Simple, which sells the 'Simple One' and 'Simple OneS', has sold 5,027 vehicles, as of September 29, according to government data, after facing early delivery hiccups.

Advertisement
Simple EnergyOla ElectricAther Energy

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Hillhouse inks deals for Indian school assets for over $200 mn

Consumer

Hillhouse inks deals for Indian school assets for over $200 mn

Ice Cream brand Hocco raises $13 mn in fresh funding

Consumer

Ice Cream brand Hocco raises $13 mn in fresh funding

Ayurvedic wellness brand Kapiva raises Series D funding

Consumer

Ayurvedic wellness brand Kapiva raises Series D funding

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality to take over Hilton Goa

Consumer

Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality to take over Hilton Goa

Bharti-Warburg joint venture to raise $450 mn debt for Haier stake buyout

Consumer

Bharti-Warburg joint venture to raise $450 mn debt for Haier stake buyout

QSR chain Wow! Momo bags investment from 360 ONE

Consumer

QSR chain Wow! Momo bags investment from 360 ONE

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW