IPO-bound Aragen firms up expansion plan to meet outsourcing demand

Manmahesh “Manni” Kantipudi, MD & CEO, Aragen Life Sciences

IPO-bound Aragen Life Sciences plans to invest about 15 billion rupees ($160.5 million) over three years to expand its drug development and manufacturing business, as the Indian firm seeks to capture growing outsourcing demand from global pharmaceutical companies, a top executive said.

Diversification of supply chains beyond China and outsourcing of research and production have helped India's contract drug market, estimated at $9.3 billion by market research firm IMRAC, with companies such as Aragen, Syngene and Sai Life Sciences capturing rising demand.

Aragen expects to spend about 10 billion rupees on its contract development and manufacturing operations, while roughly 4 billion rupees will be invested in its discovery and contract research business, MD and CEO Manmahesh Kantipudi told Reuters in an interview last month.

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The expansion comes as Aragen prepares for a stock market debut - comprising a fresh issue of 8 billion rupees and an offer for sale of up to 27.3 million shares - and seeks to increase capacity across small molecules and complex biologics, areas it sees as key drivers of future growth.

Aragen helps pharmaceutical companies with the discovery, development and manufacture of drugs. The firm plans to expand its small-molecule manufacturing capacity to 650 kilolitres from 364 kilolitres, while biologics manufacturing capacity is set to increase to 8.5 kilolitres by next year from 2.5 kilolitres.

The company, which has 591 customers, derives about 65% of revenue from drug discovery services and the rest from development and manufacturing operations.

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"We are going to leverage our customers for that growth," Kantipudi said. "There's a lot of headroom to grow (in CDMO)."

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