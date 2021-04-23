IPO-bound food delivery app Zomato adds women to board in gender diversity move

Food delivery service Zomato said on Friday its board of eight members has added five independent directors of which four are women.

“A number of companies start with a diverse employee base at the entry-level, but it reduces significantly over time and at senior levels,” Deepinder Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Zomato, said in a blog post.

“We decided to turn the paradigm on its head by introducing diversity with our board of directors,” Goyal added.

Zomato’s board members include Kaushik Dutta, founder of TARI; Aparna Popat, professional badminton play and ex-Olympian; Gunjan Tilak Raj, CEO of Zalora Group; Namita Gupta, founder of Airveda; and Sutapa Banerjee, a behavioural insights director.

Zomato is among the companies that is revamping its organizational practices to be more inclusive and diverse.

The company introduced ten period leaves a year for its women and transgender employees in August last year.

In 2019, Zomato offered a 26-week paid parental leave to all its employees, which include new fathers, surrogate or adoptive parents, as well as same-sex parents.

Separately, Goyal denied media reports that said Zomato was likely to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Friday with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Delhi-based firm was founded by Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008. It has its reach in 24 countries across 10,000 cities.