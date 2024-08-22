Investor.ai, Dopplr raise early-stage funds, JSW's Parth Jindal bets on sports startup

Bruce Keith, co-founder and CEO, Investor.ai

InvestorAi, Dopplr, and PadelPark India raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

InvestorAi

Wealthtech platform InvestorAi has raised Rs 80 crore ($9.5 million) in Series A round from investor Ashish Kacholia and his associates.

The startup will use the capital for scaling the business and adding new products, it said.

Founded in 2018, InvestorAi offers AI -based investment platform that gives stock recommendations for investors. It caters to GenZ, Millennials and other digital investors, with over 15 equity baskets with different strategies.

Bengaluru-based Dopplr, a startup that provides virtual try-on solutions for apparel brands selling online, secured about $750,000 in funding, led by Cornerstone Ventures, along with participation from US-based BAT VC.

The firm plans to use the fresh proceeds to scale its operations across a wider range of apparel categories such as sportswear, lifestyle and innerwear brands.

The startup also aims to cut down return rates within the online apparel space in a bid to make it a more sustainable and cost-effective industry model for all stakeholders.

PadelPark India, a company focused on the sport of Padel in India raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors. The round was led by Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports and Inspire Institute of Sport.

The startup, which currently operates 11 Padel courts in Mumbai, plans to use the capital to scale up its infrastructure and enhance the offerings of its academy and events.

The Mumbai-based startup, which was founded in 2020, also has a target to deliver 40 Padel courts in the next three months, open 15 Padel clubs in the next 60 days and train 250 people from next month.

