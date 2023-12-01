facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Investcorp unveils $750-mn climate fund, gets Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat as anchor

Investcorp unveils $750-mn climate fund, gets Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat as anchor

By Reuters

  • 01 Dec 2023
Investcorp unveils $750-mn climate fund, gets Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat as anchor
Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp

Bahrain-based alternative asset manager Investcorp is launching a $750 million climate fund, anchored by sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.

The fund, Climate Solutions Partners, will invest "commercially proven climate solutions with the potential to transform" carbon management, building, transportation and food and agriculture, Investcorp said on Thursday.

Mumtalakat, also based in Bahrain, did not disclose how much it was investing in the fund.

Advertisement

The announcement came as the United Nations climate summit COP28 kicked off on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.

Investcorp, founded in 1982, has $50 billion in assets under management. It is best known for listing luxury goods brands such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co, but it has increasingly branched out into other sectors.

Earlier this month, the company listed its subsidiary Investcorp CapitalICAP.AD, which provides investors with access to private market co-investments across assets including credit, real estate and private equity.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of Mohammed Al Ardhi, Investcorp's current executive chair, Investcorp has grown its assets under management fivefold over the last seven years by diversifying into sectors including infrastructure, acquiring stakes in other general partners, and insurance.

It has listed two blank check companies on the Nasdaq in the U.S., one with a focus on Europe and the other on India.

The company, which has opened offices in Singapore, Beijing, Mumbai and Delhi in that time, has also diversified its sources of fundraising.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company acquired 20% of the firm in 2017.

InvestcorpBahrainInternationalMiddle EastMumtalakat

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding activity slows down in November last week

Finance

Deals Digest: Funding activity slows down in November last week

Premium
Why SWFs and pension funds with $4.3 trillion in assets are bullish on India

Finance

Why SWFs and pension funds with $4.3 trillion in assets are bullish on India

Premium
Gaja Capital wraps up fourth India PE fund aided by LP co-investment pool

Finance

Gaja Capital wraps up fourth India PE fund aided by LP co-investment pool

Premium
In Charts: How India became a happy hunting ground for Canadian pension funds

Finance

In Charts: How India became a happy hunting ground for Canadian pension funds

Investcorp unveils $750-mn climate fund, gets Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat as anchor

Finance

Investcorp unveils $750-mn climate fund, gets Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat as anchor

Premium
Edelweiss Asset Management hires two execs for alternative investments

Finance

Edelweiss Asset Management hires two execs for alternative investments

Advertisement