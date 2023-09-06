Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Investcorp scores spectacular returns in quick exit from India portfolio

Investcorp scores spectacular returns in quick exit from India portfolio

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 06 Sep 2023
Premium
Investcorp scores spectacular returns in quick exit from India portfolio

Bahrain-based alternative asset management firm Investcorp has fully exited an Indian portfolio company with blockbuster returns after a relatively short holding period.  Investcorp, which started its India operations in early 2019 with the acquisition of the private equity and real estate business of IDFC Alternatives, has sold its entire stake in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Two senior executives check out of IPO-bound Oyo

People

Two senior executives check out of IPO-bound Oyo

Premium
Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

Healthcare

Bain-Piramal's IndiaRF seals $200-mn pharma deal in its biggest bet

Neon onboards another general partner for its fund

People

Neon onboards another general partner for its fund

Premium
Sweden's Munters snaps up Indian air treatment systems maker for $72 mn

TMT

Sweden's Munters snaps up Indian air treatment systems maker for $72 mn

Sensex, Nifty end higher as Tata Consumer leads gains after Haldiram's development

General

Sensex, Nifty end higher as Tata Consumer leads gains after Haldiram's development

Tatas seek controlling stake in Haldiram's but $10-bn asking valuation a hurdle

Consumer

Tatas seek controlling stake in Haldiram's but $10-bn asking valuation a hurdle

Advertisement